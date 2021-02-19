Skip to main content
Friday, February 19, 2021

VA Northern Indiana HCS COVID-19 vaccine walk-in clinic cancelled because of shipment delays

Credit: WFFT
All walk-in vaccination clinics for the Fort Wayne and Marion campus have been cancelled due to vaccine shipment delays.

The fort wayne veterans affairs office will not have its walk in vaccine clinic open on saturday.

The reason... is vaccine shipment delays.public affairs officer alex sharpe says last time the walk in clinic was open... there were around five hundred appointments.the winter storms over the last few weeks created a shortage.because its a walk in clinic... there is no need to reschedule appointments.the clinic will re-open when the office recieves enough

