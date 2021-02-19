Baba Ramdev launches Patanjali's 'evidence-based' medicine for COVID-19

Yog Guru Ramdev on February 19 launched the "first evidence-based medicine for COVID-19 by Patanjali".

During the event which saw presence of Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, the Yog Guru also released scientific research paper on 'the first evidence-based medicine for COVID-19 by Patanjali'.

Last year in June, Patanjali had launched 'Coronil and Swasari', Ayurvedic cure for treating COVID-19.

They claimed the medicine showed 100 per cent favourable results during clinical trials on affected patients.

During the launch of the research paper which aims to back Patanjali's solution against COVID-19, Ramdev said many people had raised doubts when Coronil was launched last year and questioned whether Patanjali followed all scientific parameters before coming up with the medicines.

"We have cleared all doubts today," Ramdev said at the event.