Kangana Ranaut visits Puri's Shree Jagannatha Temple
Kangana Ranaut visits Puri's Shree Jagannatha Temple

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut visited Shree Jagannatha Temple in Odisha's Puri on February 19.

She offered prayers at the temple during her visit.

Lord Krishna is placed with his siblings Balrama and Subhadra in the temple.

T the event.