Kangana Ranaut visits Puri's Shree Jagannatha Temple

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut visited Shree Jagannatha Temple in Odisha's Puri on February 19.
She offered prayers at the temple during her visit.
Lord Krishna is placed with his siblings Balrama and Subhadra in the temple.
T the event.
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut visited Shree Jagannatha Temple in Odisha's Puri on February 19.
She offered prayers at the temple during her visit.
Lord Krishna is placed with his siblings Balrama and Subhadra in the temple.
T the event.
Famous Jagannatha Temple opened for devotees from across India and other parts of the Odisha from January 3 in Odisha's Puri amid..