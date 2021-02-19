A bill had recently been introduced by Rep.
John Mark Windle to erect a statue in Nashville honoring Parton "for all that she has contributed" to the state.
Dolly Parton Asks Tennessee Lawmakers Not to Build a Statue of Her at Capitol .
The country legend and philanthropist said she's asked leaders to "remove the bill from any and all consideration."