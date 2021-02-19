Police fire tear gas at protesters during clashes in Myanmar

Protesters clashed with riot police in Myanmar as anger over the military coup continued on Thursday (February 18).

Security forces responded by firing water cannons and warning gunshots during the unrest in the new capital Naypyidaw late afternoon.

Many residents also hit rails with kitchen utensils and keys to show their support for the Myanmar protest movement.

The confrontation came a day after a mass protest in the former capital Yangon where tens of thousands of locals called for the release of toppled leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

Thousands of drivers blocked roads as part of the Civil Disobedience Movement' attempt to cripple infrastructure and force army chiefs to back down.

One protester said: "People have realised that the Civil Disobedience Movement (CDM) is the only way to defeat the military government." Protests have erupted across Myanmar, or Burma, following the brutal military coup on February 1, which saw the well-like Nobel Peace Prize Laurette Aung Sang Suu Kyi detained alongside other civilian politicians.

Villagers in Moulmein, 300km southeast of Rangoon, now called Yangon, said the blockade was part of the 'Civil Disobedience Movement' which has spread amid calls for Aung San Suu Kyi to be released.

Protesters are now urging government employees to strike and bring the country to a halt to prevent the army from consolidating power.

Hard-line military chiefs seized power with force on February 1 and have reacted with brutal crackdowns, blasting locals with water cannon, firing gunshots, closing communications and enforcing curfews.

Army chiefs last week reacted to the mass protests by closing Internet and phone connections across the capital.

They then blasted protesters with water cannon and fired warning gunshots.

International pressure on Myanmar has grown, with US Democrat politicians warning of sanctions on the country.

Burma was governed by Britain from 1824 to 1948, during which time it became the second-wealthiest country in Southeast Asia but following independence was ruled by the military until 2011 when democratic reforms began.

It changed its name to Myanmar.