Water gushes from Texas apartment for 12 hours after pipe bursts in winter storm

A resident in Austin, Texas, filmed as water gushed from a burst fire pipe through their apartment on February 16.

The filmer told Newsflare: "A fire line burst at my apartment in Texas during the winter storm and wasn’t shut off for 12 hours because the fire department wouldn’t answer.

"A fire line pipe had burst at around 9 pm and was not fixed until 11 am the following morning causing massive damage.

Several icicles are seen dangling from the structure due to the historic arctic conditions across the state.