Watch: Kangana Ranaut visits Jagannath temple in Odisha's Puri, seeks blessings

Kangana Ranaut visited Jagannath Temple in Odisha’s Puri and offered prayers.

The 'Manikarnika' star took to Twitter and shared pictures of her visit on Friday.

Kangana offered prayers amid tight security following Patitapaban Darshan.

The ‘Queen’ actor also visited Bimala Temple, Laxmi Temple and Kalpa Bata.

Kangana donned a white designer Anarkali suit with a golden border and embroidery.

“I have come here for spiritual reasons, the place has a strong vibe.

I sought blessings and prayed for the well-being of everyone.

The arrangements made here at the temple are also very good,” Kangana said.

On the work front, Kangana has many projects in the pipeline including Dhaakad, Thalaivi and Tejas.