Skip to main content
Global Edition
Friday, February 19, 2021

Plume of smoke following reports of explosion at entrance of Aden Adde Airport in Somalia

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 00:31s 0 shares 1 views
Plume of smoke following reports of explosion at entrance of Aden Adde Airport in Somalia
Plume of smoke following reports of explosion at entrance of Aden Adde Airport in Somalia

Smoke was seen rising following reports of an explosion at the entrance of Aden Adde Airport in Mogadishu, Somalia, on Friday (February 19).

Smoke was seen rising following reports of an explosion at the entrance of Aden Adde Airport in Mogadishu, Somalia, on Friday (February 19).

Footage filmed by @SNAAZCjsLcxnlWv shows a small plume of smoke in the distance.

News

You might like