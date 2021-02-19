Plume of smoke following reports of explosion at entrance of Aden Adde Airport in Somalia

Smoke was seen rising following reports of an explosion at the entrance of Aden Adde Airport in Mogadishu, Somalia, on Friday (February 19).
Footage filmed by @SNAAZCjsLcxnlWv shows a small plume of smoke in the distance.
