US Vice President Kamala Harris' stepdaughter steps onto the catwalk

Fashion house Proenza Schouler this week debuted its autumn 2021 collection along with the modelling career of US Vice President Kamala Harris' stepdaughter Ella Emhoff.The 21-year-old daughter of Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff signed with agency IMG soon after she trended on social media following US President Joe Biden's inauguration.