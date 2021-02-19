No VIP movement allowed on main 'Kumbh Snan' Day in Haridwar: Uttarakhand DGP

Uttarakhand Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Kumar chaired review meeting with officials over 2021 Haridwar Kumbh Mela at Police HQ in Dehradun on February 19.

State DGP discussed crowd control, transportation and police deployment with State officials in the meeting.

While speaking to ANI, Kumar said, "Officials from border states and Central agencies met over arrangements related to Haridwar Kumbh Mela 2021 today.

Issues of crowd management, law and order, transportation and COVID protocols discussed.

No VIP movement will be allowed on main 'Kumbh Snan' Day." The grand Kumbh Mela will start from April 01 to April 30 in Haridwar.