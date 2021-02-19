Manipur locals block NH in Imphal over abduction of driver by militants

Residents of Kala Pahar in Kangpokpi District undertook a temporary road blockade at the Imphal-Dimapur, National Highway -2 on February 18 demanding the release of abducted driver Tikaram Rizal.

On 16th February, a few unidentified youths from the residence of Gopilal abducted him, since then no information was available about his whereabouts.

Lunseih Kipgen, IGP Zone-III said that they suspect Kuki National Front (KNF) to be involved in the case, and is working for the early rescuing of the victim.

The protestors formed a Joint Action Committee (JAC) against the abduction of Tikaram Rizal and took a collective resolution.

Vigyan Koirala, Convenor of JAC stated they have taken and resolved to form a JAC having 18 members.