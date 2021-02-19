Heartwarming moment bottle-fed baby raccoon rescued after mama killed by trappers

This was the heartwarming moment a baby raccoon was rescued and brought back to health with bottle feeding by wildlife specialists in New Brunswick, Canada.

Footage from the start of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 shows the raccoon as an infant being bottle-fed by its rescuers at Kent County Animal Rescue (KCAR) sanctuary Additional shots from August 2020 show the animal at the sanctuary where it's living its best life after recovering from the initial trauma.

The inquisitive cutie follows its rescuers wherever they go with new-found confidence, while happily eating food and drinking water.

It was brought to the sanctuary to live and learn with other raccoons up until it is able to be returned to the wild.

The filmer explained: "After losing his mom KCAR rescued a baby raccoon that was alone in the woods crying after a few days he would follow us everywhere.

"The mom was killed by trappers after a few days he was better and loved eating."