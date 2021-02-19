Guest in quarantine hotel tries to make dash for freedom

A British father-of-one is on hunger strike after attempting to break out of a quarantine hotel.Anthony Pium filmed himself trying to flee the Radisson Blu Edwardian hotel by Heathrow Airport only to be led back in by staff.The 30-year-old, who has described the enforced stay as "the worst experience of my life", says he is being held "under duress".Under UK law people travelling from a list of countries, including Brazil where Sky Fly Travel agency worker Mr Pium flew from, must pay £1,750 to quarantine.In dramatic footage of his attempted escape bid, the Leyton, East London man points a camera in a hotel worker's face and says "if you touch me all of you will be sued."
Tom Petty and Charli XCX Films Headline SXSW Full Slate
Documentary music films about the careers of singer-songwriter Charli XCX and late rock legend Tom Petty will headline this..
The Wrap