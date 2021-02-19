Guest in quarantine hotel tries to make dash for freedom

A British father-of-one is on hunger strike after attempting to break out of a quarantine hotel.Anthony Pium filmed himself trying to flee the Radisson Blu Edwardian hotel by Heathrow Airport only to be led back in by staff.The 30-year-old, who has described the enforced stay as "the worst experience of my life", says he is being held "under duress".Under UK law people travelling from a list of countries, including Brazil where Sky Fly Travel agency worker Mr Pium flew from, must pay £1,750 to quarantine.In dramatic footage of his attempted escape bid, the Leyton, East London man points a camera in a hotel worker's face and says "if you touch me all of you will be sued."