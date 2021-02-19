Thousands of ‘cold-stunned’ turtles rescued off the Texas coast amid US winter storm

Thousands of cold-stunned turtles have been rescued by residents in a Texas resort town and taken to a nearby convention centre amid a bone-chilling winter storm.The South Padre Island Convention and Visitors Bureau started receiving the turtles after its next door neighbour, Sea Turtle Inc, became overwhelmed with the numbers being brought in.The animal protection organisation had already taken in 4,500 sea turtles since Sunday, according to its Executive Director, Wendy Knight, and needed a helping hand.