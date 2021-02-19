Trending: Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton is turning down a statue in her honor.
She's asked Tennessee lawmakers to remove a bill that would put up a statue of her on the state capitol grounds.
She said with all that's going on, now is not the time.
A bill had recently been introduced by Rep. John Mark Windle to erect a statue in Nashville honoring Parton "for all that she has..
Fans swoon when legendary musician Dolly Parton says “thanks, but no thanks” to a statue in her likeness at the Tennessee..