Helping students stay on track while distance learning

The director of clinical services at Zumbro Valley Health Center says a lot of parents are having trouble keeping kids focused and are even seeing if there's medication available.

As minnesota governor tim walz announced students can get back to in?

"* person learning later this month... some families are still struggling with distance learning.

The director of clinical services at zumbro valley health center, heather geerts, tells me a lot of parents and children alike are having a hard time trying to stay focused during the day.

Parents are playing more than just the parent role and kids can have a lot of distractions at home.

Some parents are even stmedication for their children.

But geerts explains there are some tangible things you can do as well.

She says starting the morning off like you normally would during in?

"*person learning will prepare you for the rest of the day.

You can even go far as creating an alarm that can mimic a bell in school.

Geerts tells me getting into a routine and having a set schedule can help lower the amount of distractions throughout "behavior reward systems are really helpful with individuals and children with adhd because what it is is it's a positive interaction that you can do with your child that will improve that attention, that concentration and that impulse control."

But it's important that if you are doing a behavior reward system... that you're consistent.

Geerts recommends not having one big, major reward.

But instead... little rewards after each accomplishmen t.

She also says make your child's learning space at a table ?

"(nt in the living room or a bedroom if possible.

An area where they can't see the