Brodhead Co Rescue 2/10/2021

Brodhead Fire Dept used a rope system to assist Mount Vernon Fire Dept for a possible CO2 victim, hiked up a 1/4 mile hill and used rope system to get patient back down hill to transport to the hospital.

##### if you are without power over the next few days... remember not to heat your home with generators inside...or your cars because of the threat of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Crews across the state have responded to a number of calls for possible c-o two poisoning this week.

After nine, the crew was called to assist the mount vernon fire department on a call for a possible c-o two poisoning..

The home-- was about a quarter mile up an ice and snow covered hill.

Crews say they had to hike to the patient.

But because of safety --they had to use a rope rescue system...to get the patient back down the hill safely.

That person was taken to