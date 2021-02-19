Protecting Retail Investors From the GameStop Trading Frenzy

Regulators are focusing on all the players involved in the stunning trading frenzy surrounding GameStop.
They also are focusing on protecting retail investors.
Regulators are focusing on all the players involved in the stunning trading frenzy surrounding GameStop.
They also are focusing on protecting retail investors.
When the clock ticked to midnight last 31 December, people across the world welcomed 2021 with all sorts of resolutions for the new..
The head of trading app Robinhood and Wall Street hedge fund managers on Thursday fielded a barrage of questions in the U.S...