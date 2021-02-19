Senator Ted Cruz faces backlash following Cancun trip

Senator Ted Cruz cut his trip to Cancun short following backlash on social media.

However texans are still struggling following this week's storm.

News 18's cody melin joins us from the alert desk this morning.

Cody, a lot going on in texas, including some backlash?

Good friday morning, marlee.

Right now, hundreds of thousands of texans are without power as a result of that storm.

And republican senator ted cruz is at the front of some controversy.

The texas senator returned back to texas yesterday after taking a flight to cancun with his family.

It's a decision he now calls a "mistake."

Cruz told reporters he was trying to balance his duties of being a politician and father.

According to the senator, his daughters wanted to go on the trip since school was cancelled.

But when photos surfaced of cruz on the plane, the internet sounded off.

Cruz, now back in the states, was set to return saturday but made the decision to come back.

His family is still set to stay in cancun until saturday.

Cruz spoke to press about his decision.

Take a listen.

"you know, i have to admit i started having second thoughts almost the moment i sat down on the plane.

On the one hand, all of us that are parents have a responsibility to take care of our kids take care of our family, that's something texans have been doing across the state.

But i also have a responsibility, that i take very seriously, of fighting for the state of texas and frankly leaving when so many texans were hurting didn't feel right.

So far, at least 20 deaths in texas have been connected to the storm.

Right now, more than 350-thousand texans are without power and nearly half the state does (not have access to clean drinking water.

At the alert desk this morning, cody melin news 18.

The wabash township