This was the moment a Boeing 737 Max took off into UK airspace for the first time since the plane model's worldwide grounding in March 2019.

Footage from February 19 shows the TUI-operated 737 taking off from Manchester Airport for an hour-long test flight.

The 737 Max was grounded across the world after 346 people died in two crashes, the Lion Air Flight 610 in October 2018, and Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 in March 2019.