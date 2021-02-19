Overnight Fire Destroys A Business

News.

Less than half an hour ago -- emergency officials left the scene of a major business fire.

The hardees in scottsboro on u-s 72 is destroyed.

Officials tell us the building is a complete loss.

This is what it looked like less than 5 hours ago!

Engulfed in flames, smoke shooting out in all directions, with multiple emergency response crews on scene battling that fire.

Thank you for joining us this morning.

It's friday, february 19th.

I'm pat simon.

I'm marie waxel.

We want to get straight out to waay 31's sophia borrelli.

She is live for us at the scene of that fire in scottsboro.

Sophia -- what can you tell us right now?

Multiple units responded to a sturcture fire in scottsboro early friday morning.

Scottsboro fire chief gene necklaus told waay 31 the call came in around 12:15.

Crews arrived to find heavy fire conditions in the back.

Chieef necklaus said the fire self- vented through the roof.

Because of the risk of collapse, crews attacked the fire from the outside.

The fire is under control at this time but a total loss.

There is also minor damage to a neighboring business.

No injuries were reported.

Crews are working on the cause of the fire, but believe it was accidental.

It's going to be a heart breaker.

People are out of a job.

I mean it hurts.

I don't like to see people lose a job."

Thanks sophia.

