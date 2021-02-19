New Details: Child murder case

Death of a 10-year-old area boy and the st.

Joseph man arrested in the case.

Many are wondering why it took 3 months to get donald tipton behind bars, who now faces murder charges.

Here's kq2's madeline mcclain.

The andrew county sheriff's office is helping fill in some of those blanks in the timeline.donald j.

Tipton has been charged with murder in connection to the death of a 10-year-old boy.the child died on november 30th sheriff's office says it's been investigating the case since.in the course of the investigation -- the sheriff says deputies and highway patrol discovered other crimes.

They submitted the full case to the prosecutor's office on february 8th.the prosecutor's office filed charges and an arrest warrant on the 16th.26 witnesses.tipton is in custody -- facing 13 charges including 1st and 2nd degree murder as well as child abuse and neglect.some of those charges date back before the boy's death.we also have some insight tonight on why the prosecutor's office has filed a motion to seal some of the court documents.andrew county's sheriff says its in order to protect information about minors listed in those documents.reporting madeline mcclain kq2 news.

Law enforcement, medical experts and a child advocate are just some of the witnesses for the state.