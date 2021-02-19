Eye on a state title

High school postseason wrestling..

Girls sectional round this saturday..

And the boys next saturday..

Before both state championships march 9th through the 13th..

And one area boys wrestling finds themselves coming off an impressive district performance..

And sits at the top of class 1 rankings... <<(nat sound: wrestling)the mid-buchanan dragons won a staggering 12 district championships..

And the district title in class 1 district 8..

Setting themselves up in a great spot for sectionals next saturday..(sot, coach) it's almost of unheard of to see one single team win a dozen district championship matches...and with covid, the districts changed this year, but there's a lot of reasons why this team showed out..

(sot, creed)(sot, coach) mid-buchanan has one more step before the state tournament..

Because of covid..the state added a sectional round..where only the top 3 advance to state..and there's two weeks between districts and sectionals..then sectionals (sot, butch)there's some downtime now dragons..but they're still number 1 team in class 1 wait to wrestler for a (sot, davidson) postseason wrestlinghigh school girls sectionals (feb.

20)boys sectionals (feb.

27)state tournament (march 9-13)