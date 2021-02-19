Boris Johnson has told world leaders there is “no point” in vaccinating national populations if efforts are not made to ensure the “whole word” receives jabs.In the lead-up to Friday’s virtual G7 meeting, Boris Johnson pledged to donate the majority of the UK’s surplus vaccines to poorer nations.
PM tells G7 ‘no point’ in national vaccine rollouts if poor nations left behind
Belfast Telegraph