Beauty Lab reviews the T3 Curl ID Smart Curling Iron

"This is the future in my hands!" It's safe to say that Cosmopolitan's Beauty Editors were impressed when they tested the T3 Curl ID Smart Curling Iron in this week's Beauty Lab.

The hair tool determines your optimal heat setting based on your hair texture, colour and chemical treatments, but is it worth £189?

Our Beauty Editors put it to the test.