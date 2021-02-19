Harry and Meghan Won't Return as Working Members of Royal Family

Harry and Meghan Won't Return as Working Members of Royal Family.

On Feb.

19, Queen Elizabeth confirmed the couple won't "continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service.".

This includes all military appointments and royal patronages held by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

While all are saddened by their decision, the Duke and Duchess remain much loved members of the family, Buckingham Palace, via statement.

The couple, who first stepped away from royal duties in January of 2020, has launched their own media ventures.

.

A spokesman said that Harry and Meghan will "remain committed to their duty and service to the UK and around the world.".

They've "offered their continued support to the organizations they have represented regardless of official role.".

This news comes on the heels of the couple announcing they are expecting their second child.

Oprah Winfrey has secured the first major interview with Harry and Meghan following their drastic life changes.

'Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetimes Special' will air on March 7