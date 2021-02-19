Subtle Signs You've Developed Depression, According to Experts

There are so many different symptoms of depression that many people may not even realize they’re experiencing mental health issues.

Here are 10 signs you’ve developed depression, according to mental health experts.

You feel a complete disregard for your well-being and are careless about safety.

Your appetite drastically changes in a short period of time.

You are easily irritable and find yourself feeling more aggressive.

You find yourself withdrawing from others.

Your energy levels have dropped and it's impacting your self-care habits.

You fill all your time with work to avoid dealing with your emotions.

You experience periods of stress that have a detrimental impact on your health.

Your libido has plummeted compared to normal.

Your sleep patterns are drastically altered and you constantly feel tired.

You find yourself feeling extremely sensitive to any sort of rejection.