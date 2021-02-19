Cocaine worth up to £184m found in banana shipment

Cocaine worth up to £184 million has been seized after it was imported from Colombia in a consignment of bananas.Ten men were arrested following an armed raid at an industrial estate in Tottenham, north London, on Thursday.The National Crime Agency (NCA) said the seizure of around 2.3 tonnes of the Class A drug is believed to be one of the largest ever in the UK.