Sunday, March 7, 2021

KSP Looking for Driver Suspected of Hitting, Killing Hopkins County Man

Credit: WEVV
Kentucky State Police are searching for the driver or company of a white Freightliner Cascadia semi-truck suspected of hitting and killing Michael "Andrew" Dowd of Dawson Springs, whose body was found off of I-69 several days after police said he was reported missing.

