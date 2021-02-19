KSP Looking for Driver Suspected of Hitting, Killing Hopkins County Man

Kentucky State Police are searching for the driver or company of a white Freightliner Cascadia semi-truck suspected of hitting and killing Michael "Andrew" Dowd of Dawson Springs, whose body was found off of I-69 several days after police said he was reported missing.

