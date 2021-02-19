Coroner: Evansville Man Dies After Being Injured in Snowboarding Accident

A 32-year-old Evansville man died Thursday from injuries sustained in a snowboarding accident Monday, according to the Vanderburgh County Coroner.

Have been talking about the importance of safety when it comes to enjoying the winter weather.

This morning we have some sad news to report.

A young man in evansville died thursday following injuries from snowboarding accident on monday.

The vanderburgh county coroner says daniel gourieux of evansville died at deaconess midtown.

Evansville police are investigating his death.

Gourieux was 32 years old.