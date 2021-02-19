Fire destroys Hardee's in Scottsboro

It was located on US 72

Fortunately, nobody was hurt.

Fire officials are working to learn what caused an early morning fire that dstroyed a jackson county restaurant.

This is video of that fire earlier this morning.

You can see flames and heavy smoke.

The fire destroyed the hardee's off us 72 in scottsboro.

Waay 31's sophia borrelli has been on scene all morning and is live for us now.

She spoke with the owner who is devastated about the news.

Take pkg: james drain, hardee's owner: "i built the building back in 86."

A fixture on us 72 in scottsboro for more than 30 years, now destroyed because of a fire.

James drain, hardee's owner: "it's really emotional, because it's a landmark really because we've been here a long time."

Longtime owner james drain is almost 90 years old.

He said the worst part is knowing his employees won't have a job.

James drain, hardee's owner: "it's going to be a heartbreaker.

They're out of a job.

I mean it hurts."

When scottsboro fire and rescue crews got to the restaurant, they saw flames and heavy smoke coming from the back of the building.

Crews controlled the fire in about an hour.

Firefighters had to attack the it from the outside of the building with a ladder truck in the air and water.

Drain says he plans to rebuild the restaurant, but knows it won't be easy.

James drain, hardee's owner: "it's a long road now back to get it back to what it was."

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but the fire chief told us he believe the fire