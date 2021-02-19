Biden to Give $4 Billion to COVAX for Global COVID-19 Vaccine Effort.
The president is expected to make the announcement during a virtual meeting of G7 leaders on Feb.
19.
.
The funds are intended to help 92 low- and middle-income countries gain access to COVID-19 vaccines.
An initial $2 billion contribution was appropriated by Congress in December.
An additional $2 billion will be pledged through 2021 and 2022.
This pandemic is not going to end unless we end it globally, Senior administration official, via statement.
A Biden official said the $4 billion contribution to COVAX, which is co-run by the World Health Organization.
Will not affect America's vaccination program