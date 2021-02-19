Governor signs bill for Indiana COVID-19 lawsuit shield

Indiana businesses and others now have broad protections from lawsuits by people blaming them for contracting COVID-19 under a new state law.

Have protection against lawsuits over covid-19.

Governor eric holcomb signed the legislation in to law yesterday.

Passing legislation for these protections was something the governor made one of his top priorities for the 2021 legislative session.

This is also the first piece of legislation the governor has signed in the current session.

The new law will provide civil tort immunity for damages arising from covid-19 on premises owned and operated by a business or school organization by prohibiting class action lawsuits.

Local state senator ron alting was a co- author of the bill.

He says this bill had bi-partisan support.

"most of the 150 legislators here feel the same way that this was a fair bill that is good for everyone it just really protects you against those individuals that are trying to get something for notng."

The law went in to affect upon governor holcomb signing it.

Just into the newsroom this midday,