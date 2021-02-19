Skip to main content
NCAA announces limited fan capacity at men's basketball tournament

Credit: WLFI
Up to 25% capacity, including Mackey Arena

Allowed to attend upcoming ncaa march madness games.

Up to 25-percent capacity will be allowed for all rounds, including the final 4.

Remember, all of this year's march madness games will be played here in the state, including a few at mackey arena.

Fans will be required to wear face masks and social distance.

News 18 will have a follow up later on news 18 at 5 and 6.

