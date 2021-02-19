Tippecanoe reports 58 new COVID-19 cases and one new death

The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) announced Friday, February 19, 1,080 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Another 1,080 hoosiers have tested positive for covid-19.

That's according to the latest numbers from the isdh.

To date, just over 653-thousand hoosiers have tested positive.

In addition, another 44 people have died across the state.

Indiana's current death toll sits at 11,898 people.

Breaking the numbers down on a local level, 58 more tippecanoe county residents have tested positive.

One additional death was also reported.

Deaths were also reported in benton and cass counties.

As always, news 18 will continue keeping you up-to-date on the covid vaccine.

Head to our website wlfi dot com... for a link with step by step instructions