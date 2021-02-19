Johnson confirms major review of Britain's defence and foreign policy
Boris Johnson has confirmed that a major review of Britain’s defence and foreign policy will be published next month.The Prime Minister told the virtual Munich Security Conference: “The starting point of our integrated review of foreign, defence and development policy, which will be published next month, is that the success of global Britain depends on the security of our homeland and the stability of the Euro-Atlantic area.