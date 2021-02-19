Covid update: Birthday bash spoiler; Maha variant; rich nations hoard vaccines?

From 500 people being booked in Maharashtra for a birthday party, to India becoming the second-fastest nation to administer 1 crore vaccine doses - here are the top news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic.

As Maharashtra continues to experience an infection surge, officials say that a new virus variant could be behind the spike in Amravati, which is one of the hardest-hit areas.

In international news, a study suggests that rich nations could be on their way to hoarding over 100 crore more doses than they need.

Watch the full video for the other updates on the spread of the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus.