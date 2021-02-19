Arbor Day 5K Run/Walk/ Roll in Biloxi Saturday

Within the next year.

- - this saturday at the biloxi tow- green the disability- association is hosting it's 33r- annual arbor day run.

- there'll be a 5k, one mile and- quarter mile run walk or stroll- all to raise awareness for- individuals with disabilities.- the goal for these races is to- promote a healthy lifestyle - as well as encourage those with- disabilities to - actively participate within - their community.- the event is coordinated with - the gulf coast running- club so that the individuals- with disabilities can have an - inclusive - event and the opportunity to- race against some of the- coast's most dedicated runners.- - janie o'keefe, executive- director, disability- connection"normally there's - about 500 - perople at this event this year- they'll be about 150 maybe 50 - with disabilities about - 100 are doing this event safety- and remotely.

So we still have- 150 people with - significant disabilities- participating with an outdoor - community event so they can - - - - have an inclusive event and the- can feel apart of it."- - - - registration starts at 8:00 - a.m., with the 5k starting at 9- a.m.- and the mile and quarter mile - - - - starting at 9:45 a.m.

The - registration fee is $20 and - includes a t shirt.

- it's free to watch if you want- to come