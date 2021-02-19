Chris Cuomo mocked on social media after calling for Texas mayor to resign

CNN's Chris Cuomo mocked after tweeting about resignation of Texas mayor: 'Tell it to your brother'
CNN anchor Chris Cuomo's reference Thursday to a little-known former Texas mayor drew a wave of criticism given the predicament of..
Upworthy
CNN anchor Chris Cuomo's reference Thursday to a little-known former Texas mayor drew a wave of criticism given the predicament of..
CNN host Chris Cuomo was mocked on Twitter for lambasting a Texas politician while his brother, Gov. Andrew Cuomo, faces calls to..