Is Ducati’s Multistrada V4 the Fastest Adventure-Touring Bike?

Ducati loves to change the rules of the game.

Originally delivered as a sport-touring bike, the first Multistrada evolved into a light-duty adventure-touring rig.

Now for 2021, the Italian brand pushes the design delivering a hotrod in the segment.

Powered by a punched-out version of its powerful and pleasantly rambunctious Stradale V4 engine, this Multistrada V4 S ($24,095-$24,695 as tested) is not only faster but a more capable all-arounder…Find out more: https://www.motorcyclistonline.com/story/reviews/is-ducatis-multistrada-v4-the-fastest-adventure-touring-bike/Photography/video: Phlewid FilmsEdit: Ray Gauger Media