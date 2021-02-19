Vaccines available for all Americans by end of July -Biden

Speaking from a Pfizer manufacturing plant Friday (Feb.
19), U.S. President Joe Biden said enough vaccines would be available by the end of July to inoculate all Americans.
Speaking from a Pfizer manufacturing plant Friday (Feb.
19), U.S. President Joe Biden said enough vaccines would be available by the end of July to inoculate all Americans.
Dr. Fauci Pushes Back Timeline for Widespread COVID-19 Vaccinations.
Dr. Anthony Fauci previously
predicted that the..
Public health officials in the U.S. face the new challenge of dealing with coronavirus mutations, which are quickly on the rise..