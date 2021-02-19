Sen. Smith Pushing For Childcare Funding

A Minnesota senator is pushing for childcare funding in the next covid-19 relief package moving through congress.

Is pushing for childcare funding in the next covid?

"*19 relief package moving through congress.

Kimt news three's jessica bringe joins us live with how democratic senator tina smith is hoping to stabilize child care across the country.

Jessica.

Katie ?

"* senator smith says if minnesotans can't find a safe affordable place for child care ?

"* they can't work which is why she says childcare is part of the basic economic infrastructur e ?

"* just like housing and transportatio n.

Senator smith says she's pushing for 50 billion dollars total across the country to stabilize the child care system during the pandemic.

She says 10 billion dollar was secured in the december covid relief package with 135 million dollars of that going to minnesota.

However she says 40 billion more is needed which is what she's working towards in the covid?

"*19 relif package currently making its way through congress.

<i think that the solution to this problem is to make it so childcare providers are able to make more money.

We need to look for ways that we have a strong system whether it's a family childcare provider in a rural community or a regional center like we have in winona.

We also need to make it possible so childcare is affordable for families.> the center for rural policy and development says over the past 20 years minnesota has lost more than 20?

"* thousand childcare spots live in rochester?

"* jessica bringe thank you jessica.

Smith says the proposed 40 billion would reach providers through state grants.

It would then be used by facilities to help pay salaries, provide personal protective equipment and improve necessary equipment.

Today, president