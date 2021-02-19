The Lunch Break Lowdown: Side Parts and Skinny Jeans, GenZ Vs. Millennials

Right now we're at about 1200 units of blood and platelets.

Short of what we would normally have it this time, so it's a pretty big hit to our local blood supply.

Are open at our bertrand dr center today until two o'clock, we're also open saturday and sunday from 7 a.m.

To 2 p.m.

The best way you could do it is to get online.

Go on our website by talent dot org's v i t a l a n t dot or g'kar.

You can sign up for an appointment there.

You can also enter in your your zip code.

You can see if there is a bloodmobile or a community, dr that somewhere closer to home.

Um, that would be open to the public as well.

So if you know that you haven't donated blood in a while, or you haven't ever done it before, and you're thinking i really want to help someone out during this critical time.

Now is really the time that we're asking people to come out and donate.

Right so just have a good meal before you come to donate.

Our donor care team is excellent.

That will take very good care of you.

They check your iron and hemoglobin levels before you donate to make sure that they don't take out.

You know if you want to lose too much iron, so the whole process is designed to keep us safe and comfortable as possible.

So um not as painful as you may think it is.

A lot of people are afraid to do it.

I don't think anyone loves needles, but you know, it's really not as bad as you think it might be.

So um a lot of people say that.

Work v i t a l a anti dot org's and we are located at 15.

Oh, three,