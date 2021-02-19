CBS Sports Network Airing 'Analytics Driven' Broadcast For BYU Loyola Marymount On Saturday

One of the ongoing trends within sports media and fandom in recent years is the embrace of advanced statistics and analytics to help better understand the action on the playing field or court.
Katie Johnston reports.
One of the ongoing trends within sports media and fandom in recent years is the embrace of advanced statistics and analytics to help better understand the action on the playing field or court.
Katie Johnston reports.
As the NFL enters the red zone for its next round of TV deals, Amazon is looking to take on a larger piece of the pie. The retail..