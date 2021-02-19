Kim Kardashian Files for Divorce From Kanye West

The reality star and rap music icon have been married since 2014, but they've been a couple since 2012.

They have four children together.

According to reports, Kardashian is seeking both physical and joint legal custody of all four children.

Speculation about the end of their highly-public relationship has been circulating for months.

Kim and Kanye haven’t been on the same page for a while now.

Kanye isn’t as focused and doesn’t live in the real world.

Their world views no longer line up, Anonymous Source, via 'Us Weekly'.

Other reports confirm that the couple has been growing apart for some time, .

And that the road to divorce was compounded by West's short-lived but controversial 2020 presidential campaign.

TMZ reports that neither Kardashian nor West intend to dispute the prenuptial agreement they signed