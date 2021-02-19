Community-Based Outpatient Clinics working to get Veterans Vaccinated

Local Veterans are now being given the opportunity to receive a COVID-19 vaccination through several VA clinics.

In an effort to ensure all veterans have the opportunity to receive a covid-19 vaccination, the rome va is hosting clinics specifically for veterans.

So far the rome clinic has vaccinated almost 1400 veterans.

They're expecting to vaccinate another 320 by the end of the weekend.

The centers for disease control and the veterans health agency developed risk stratification criteria aimed at helping veterans.

Lt. Col. Robert mclean explained the top protocol.

Lt. Col. Robert mclean, public affairs officer syracuse va medical ctr.

When this pandemic first emerged they set up some criteria for those that should be vaccinated, and as you might imagine elderly folks were pretty much at the high end of that list because as a group they tend to be more vulnerable.

While many of the veterans receiving vaccinations might be considered elderly, the reason they're getting comes in true veteran mentality&.putting others needs before their own.

Sot: robert popple, canastota veteran so i don't give it to my wife.

I personally wasn't going to get it, but she's a stage 1 diabetic, so if i get it i don't want to give it to her.

Sot: joseph smith, new hartford veteran i guess i feel i'm not going to give it to anybody.

