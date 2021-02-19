Utica CSD reopening?

Utica CSD will discuss possibly reopening some elementary schools at its next board meeting.

News...the utica city schoodist" students.

An agenda sent out by the utica school board of education states there will be a presentation to the board to discuss elementary school students going back to in- person learning.

Superintendent bruce karam confirmed with newschannel 2 that march 8th is the target date for elementary school students to return to some inperson learning but he did not want to comment further before he presents to the board.

Going county by county with the newest coronavirus numbers.

In oneida county