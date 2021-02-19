The Mosquito Coast Season 1

The Mosquito Coast Season 1— Official Teaser trailer - Apple TV+ - High stakes, shocking twists, and a new adventure.

Get a first look at the newest Apple Original series The Mosquito Coast, starring Justin Theroux and Melissa George and coming April 30th to Apple TV+ Adapted from the best-selling novel, The Mosquito Coast is a gripping adventure following the dangerous journey of a radical idealist and brilliant inventor, Allie Fox (Justin Theroux), who uproots his family for Mexico seeking a safe haven.