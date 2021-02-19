Improv-Ice Donates meals To Local Food Bank

An effort to give back and fight hunger in the med city - is a success.

An effort to give back and fight hunger in the med city ?*- is a success.

"*ice... people were encouraged to take part in a campaign to fight hunger.

Kimt news three's samantha soto joins us live dowtown ?

"* sam how many meals did the buy a meal give a meal campaign provide?

"* i'm at pescara * of the restaurants taking part in the buy a meal, give a meal campaign.

During the week long event earlier this month ?

"* thousand transactions at participating restaurants ?

"* thousand meals being donated to the channel one regional food bank.

Executive director of channel one virginia merritt says every dollar donated to channel one ?

"* equals four meals.

"*19 she says the need hs increased.

"*covid one in eleven households struggled with hunger.

Now it's one in nine.

Merritt says the support of the community is essential to "when you support a local business, you're shortening the line for food because you're keeping someone employed and keeping them from potentially needing assisstance ?

"* then to also give back directly, and help people who are unfortuneatel y in line ?

"* it's just a really wonderful thing to do."

Merritt tells me the food shelf sees up to four?

"* thousand visits a month.

She says they are always accepting volunteers.

Thank you samantha.

Next month channel one will hold the minnesota march food share in a effort to contribute to stopping