Cul-de-sac Movie (1966) - Donald Pleasence, Françoise Dorléac, Lionel Stander

Cul-de-sac Movie (1966) trailer HD - Plot synopsis: In search of help, two wounded gangsters on the run find refuge in the secluded castle of a feeble man and his wife; however, under the point of a gun, nothing is what it seems. Director: Roman Polanski Writers: Roman Polanski, Gérard Brach Stars: Donald Pleasence, Françoise Dorléac, Lionel Stander